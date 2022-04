Irma Lena Quamme

SUN PRAIRIE - Irma Lena Quamme, age 83, passed away on April 6, 2022.

A Mass will be held at 11 am on Wed. April 13, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held on Tues. April 12, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wed.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com