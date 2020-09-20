East, Irmtraud "Irmy"

MADISON – Irmtraud "Irmy" East, age 80, died on Sept. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Pforzheim, Germany on Aug. 8, 1940, to Anton and Hedwig Kiemle.

In 1958, she married Claire "Duke" Muetz in Pforzheim and moved to Stoughton, Wis., where she resided for thirty years. She married Clinton H. East in March 1973 and the two moved to Madison in 1988.

Irmy is survived by her husband; son, Jeffrey Muetz of Aurora, Colo.; two stepsons; four grandchildren; and her sister, Hannelore Rupp of Pforzheim, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Christopher and Anton Muetz; and her brother, Manfred Kiemle.

No services will be held.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434