Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irmtraud East

East, Irmtraud "Irmy"

MADISON – Irmtraud "Irmy" East, age 80, died on Sept. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Pforzheim, Germany on Aug. 8, 1940, to Anton and Hedwig Kiemle.

In 1958, she married Claire "Duke" Muetz in Pforzheim and moved to Stoughton, Wis., where she resided for thirty years. She married Clinton H. East in March 1973 and the two moved to Madison in 1988.

Irmy is survived by her husband; son, Jeffrey Muetz of Aurora, Colo.; two stepsons; four grandchildren; and her sister, Hannelore Rupp of Pforzheim, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Christopher and Anton Muetz; and her brother, Manfred Kiemle.

No services will be held.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.