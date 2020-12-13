Fass, Isabelle Dorothy "Iz"

MADISON - Iz was born Sept. 29, 1924, in Madison, Wis., to William and Mary Thompson.

She graduated from East High School in Madison. Following high school, she married Joseph W. Fass on May 2, 1944. After raising her six children, she worked at Lowell Hall and Edgewood High School. Iz waited until later in life to get her driver's license, but that afforded her with a great sense of independence.

Iz and Joe moved to Plant City, Fla., following their retirement and enjoyed the high life until his death. She then moved back to Wisconsin where she enjoyed her feline companions. Iz was an avid bridge player and belonged to the same bridge club for over 40 years. She loved to solve Sudoku puzzles and entertained herself with endless other puzzles, crafts and needlework. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona.

Survivors include her children, Tom (Phyllis) Fass, Susan (Chuck) Nelson, Nancy (Tom) Willauer, John (Irene) Fass and Tim Fass; her grandchildren, Todd Fass, Stephanie Fass, Brian (Meghan) Willauer, Mike (Megan) Willauer, Hannah (Neil) Goodman, Halie Fass, Neydis Moreno and Ingrid Moreno; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Fass McCoy and Jalen Roquemore; her twin sister, Maybelle (Jim) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.

Iz was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Jim "Jimmer" Fass; her siblings, Lucille (Mickey) McDonald, Jeannette Zimmerman and Troy (Cathy) Thompson; and brother-in-law, James (Edith) Fass.

Memorials can be made to Dane County Humane Society or Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.