Isabelle Fass
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred HeartMadison East High School

Fass, Isabelle Dorothy "Iz"

MADISON - Iz was born Sept. 29, 1924, in Madison, Wis., to William and Mary Thompson.

She graduated from East High School in Madison. Following high school, she married Joseph W. Fass on May 2, 1944. After raising her six children, she worked at Lowell Hall and Edgewood High School. Iz waited until later in life to get her driver's license, but that afforded her with a great sense of independence.

Iz and Joe moved to Plant City, Fla., following their retirement and enjoyed the high life until his death. She then moved back to Wisconsin where she enjoyed her feline companions. Iz was an avid bridge player and belonged to the same bridge club for over 40 years. She loved to solve Sudoku puzzles and entertained herself with endless other puzzles, crafts and needlework. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona.

Survivors include her children, Tom (Phyllis) Fass, Susan (Chuck) Nelson, Nancy (Tom) Willauer, John (Irene) Fass and Tim Fass; her grandchildren, Todd Fass, Stephanie Fass, Brian (Meghan) Willauer, Mike (Megan) Willauer, Hannah (Neil) Goodman, Halie Fass, Neydis Moreno and Ingrid Moreno; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Fass McCoy and Jalen Roquemore; her twin sister, Maybelle (Jim) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.

Iz was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Jim "Jimmer" Fass; her siblings, Lucille (Mickey) McDonald, Jeannette Zimmerman and Troy (Cathy) Thompson; and brother-in-law, James (Edith) Fass.

Memorials can be made to Dane County Humane Society or Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Mrs Fass was a mom to all the children she encountered, both at home and in the halls of EHS. My condolences to her family.
John Pertzborn
February 22, 2021
Sue, my condolences. Learned that your mom and her twin sister graduated from East High along with Tom Boyle. We are friends with the Boyles.Tom passed July 2018
Tom Thommesen
December 20, 2020
Sincere condolences to the entire Fass family. Lovely person who always had a big smile and a good word. Truly a special person who will be missed.
John Robaidek
December 18, 2020
Remembering many good times with Izzy at EHS and the smiles she always brought to us. Sending you all our condolences. May she rest in peace.
Lois and Joel Maturi
December 18, 2020
Dear Izzy, we have soooo many fun memories! Who will bake the 7 layer salad? We will never get the head count right from now on, and none of us even knows where the bun warmer is! We are happy you are no longer in pain but you sure will be missed by all of us. We love you. Rest in peace.
Jim and Vicky Sullivan
December 14, 2020
Nancy and family, sending you all so much love. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Teresa Adler
December 13, 2020
