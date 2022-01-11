Menu
Ivan Nodolf
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory
1245 N Water St
Platteville, WI

Nodolf, Ivan L.

PLATTEVILLE - Ivan L. Nodolf, 97, of Platteville, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Ivan was born on Dec. 20, 1924 in Belmont Township, Lafayette County, son of Elmer and Lenise (McReynolds) Nodolf. He was united in marriage to Helen Swendsen on March 2, 1947 in McClusky, North Dakota. Ivan retired from UW-Platteville in 1986 where he was Director of Campus Police. He was a long time member of the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville, where he served on the church council and various committees. Ivan was a member of the Platteville Police and Fire Commission for 10 years, eight of which he was chairman. He served on the Grant County Highway Safety Commission for more than twenty years and also is a past clerk for the Township of Belmont. He enjoyed reading, gardening and fishing. He was an avid UW-Platteville Pioneer, Badger and Packer fan.

Ivan is survived by six children, Richard (Virginia) Nodolf, Steven (Michael) Nodolf, Barbara (Fritz) Ragatz, Tina Nodolf, Kristy (Eric) Cleveland and Thomas (Pam) Nodolf; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Nodolf; special cousin, Geneva Beals and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, parents, sister Neva Popp and her husband, Orville Popp and brother, Carl Nodolf.

. Private family graveside services will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. A Celebration of Life for Ivan will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Ivan L. Nodolf Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 11, 2022.
