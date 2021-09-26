Richardson, Jack

DEFOREST/MILWAUKEE – Jack Richardson, husband of Marilyn Richardson and father of Mike (Cheryl) Richardson, Cynthia (Paul) Crary, Steve (Cindy) Richardson and Cheryl (Rich) Armstrong, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. A funeral service will be held at LORD OF LOVE LUTHERAN CHURCH at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

