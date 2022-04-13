Jacob Ellis Schmitz Lynn

Sept. 18, 1996 - April 9th, 2022

MADISON - Jacob Ellis Schmitz Lynn, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on April 9th, 2022 at the age of 25.

Jacob was born to Eric Lynn and Kate Schmitz Lynn on September 18, 1996. He attended Edgewood Campus School and High School in his hometown of Madison, WI, where he discovered a love for science, competed on the swim team, and forged friendships that he cherished throughout his life. After Edgewood, Jacob went on to attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison, earning a degree in Applied Mathematics, Engineering, and Physics.

Following university, Jacob lived in Salt Lake City, UT, before moving to Chicago, IL. At every step of his life, Jacob's kindness and curiosity touched all who crossed his path. He was a lover of animals, a giver of gifts, and a bringer of joy to family, friends, and strangers alike. For those fortunate to have known Jacob, their lives will be forever changed and forever better for it. Through his acts and our memories, his presence will be with us always.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Kate and Eric; his sisters: Samantha and Anna; his brother, Forrest; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, April 18 from 2 P.M. -5 P.M. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Union of Concerned Scientists www.ucsusa.org

