Schlueter, Jacquelyn Ann "Jaci" (Wallace)

MADISON – Jacquelyn Ann "Jaci" (Wallace) Schlueter went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Edwin B. Wallace and Tanis Rosalie Wallace.

Jaci graduated from West High School in Madison, Wis. She received a Bachelor of Science and graduate degree in behavioral science in behavioral disabilities from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1970.

She worked for Circuit Court Cook County as a juvenile probation officer for over 20 years. In addition, she was a chaplain at the federal and a number of state institutions for over 20 years. During this time she counseled and discipled men and women once to twice a week. Jaci started a ministry called Engedi that ministered to prisoners, ex-prisoner and their families. She worked for the Salvation Army Rehabilitation and Reintegration program, where she helped men and women reintegrate into society after being in prison. Jaci was an administrator for the S.A. Family Gathering Home. In addition, Jaci also worked for the public school system as a therapist for the Truancy Initiative Program and as a substitute teacher/education assistant. Her most recent job was in food services for Oak Park/River Forest School District.

Jaci was preceded in death by both her parents; her two sisters, Tanis Dean and Diane Weitzel; and nephew, Daniel O'Connell. She is survived by her three children, Strawberry F. East, Elijah B. Schlueter, and Lorelei Z. Smith-Schlueter; grandchildren, Nasiriyah "Naz" and Zion Smith-Schlueter, Malachi Smith-Nanton, Kimoni Smith-Mckinney, Ja'Mayron, Ja'Mauri, and Ja'Mel Johnson, Kameron and Kendall Howard; brothers, Richard C. Wallace and Jon B. Wallace; sister-in-law, Bonnie Wallace; nieces, Diana Graham, Nicole W. Budeau, Kristi Smith, Katie Murley, Lauren Watson, Tanis Forrest, Traci Scaggs; and nephews, Bill O'Connell, Justin Wallace, Jacob Wallace.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St, Madison, WI 53705. Due to Covid-19 there will only be 25 seats available for the service. A fund is being established to bless her remaining family, so in lieu of flowers condolences can be sent to D. Graham, 4191 Bruns Avenue, Madison, WI 53714. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434