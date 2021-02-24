Ballweg, James Martin

SUN PRAIRIE - James Martin Ballweg, age 79, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 22, 1941, and raised on a farm in Waunakee by Alfred and Ethel Ballweg. Jim attended St. John's Grade School in Waunakee and graduated from Waunakee High School.

Jim was devoted to family, friends and faith. He was the loving husband of Lucille (Haas) for 55 years. Jim was the dedicated and caring father of Barbara (John) Duren and Brian Ballweg. He enjoyed spending precious moments with his grandchildren, Connor Ballweg and Caleb, Colin and Courtney Duren. Jim played an active role in their lives as they grew into young adults. He shared his wisdom and love for the world around him. Jim left a footprint to be remembered by.

He treasured moments with friends, playing cards, being outdoors and traveling. Jim's strong faith led him to be a founding member of the Knights of Columbus Father Collin's Council #6460 at St. Olaf's Parish in DeForest. He helped at hundreds of breakfasts to raise funds to support local charities. Jim served the council as a 4th Degree and Grand Knight. He was currently a member of St. Albert the Great Parish in Sun Prairie.

Jim's strong work ethic led him to enjoy all of his career choices, from starting out as a truck driver at Chase Lumber in Windsor, to part owner and vice president of Windsor Homes Inc. for 28 enjoyable years, and finally as a member of the grounds crew at Maple Bluff Country Club for 21 years. He was an encouraging mentor and cheerful role model for those who had the pleasure of working with him.

Jim proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves - 32nd Division in preparation for the Berlin Crisis.

He will be missed by all who knew him, including his sisters and brothers, Ken Ballweg, Nancy (Gary) Ripp, Gordy (Leah) Ballweg, Sue (Marty) Batz, and Jerry (Theresa Steele) Ballweg; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Michele Ballweg, Marjie and Paul Hady, Richard and Janet Haas and Steve Haas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ethel Ballweg; his sister, Jan Meinholz; his brother, Ronald Ballweg; his nephew, Douglas Ripp; and great-niece, Samantha Meinholz-Haefer; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Irene Haas; and brother-in-law, Donald Haas.

Special thank you to St. Mary's and Agrace hospice staff for their compassionate care over the past three weeks, and to his family and friends for their loving prayers and support.

We will be honoring Jim's memory with a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Albert the Great in Sun Prairie. Friends and family may watch the service livestream online on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at www.saintalberts.org. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Knights of Columbus Council #6460 scholarship fund may be made in Jim's name.

