Billmeyer, James "Blue"

CROSS PLAINS – James "Blue" Billmeyer, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, one day before his 39th wedding anniversary with Mary Frances.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Richard and Ruth (Mulligan) Billmeyer. He was united in marriage to Mary Frances (Pertzborn) on Sept. 18, 1982, in West Middleton.

Blue received his associate degree in civil engineering at MATC and worked as a survey crew chief for the Wisconsin DOT until he retired and kept himself busy with work as a mailman, crossing guard and a groundskeeper at St. Francis Xavier.

He is survived by his loving children, Brigette (Don) Best, Amber (Joe) Welsh and Brett Billmeyer; granddaughter, Eliza Frances Welsh; two step-grandchildren, Hannah and John Best; his siblings, Paul (Carol) Billmeyer, Jayne (Bob) Ervolino and Lisa (John) Gantenbein; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Sandra Statz, Rick (Pat) Pertzborn, Dan (Linda) Pertzborn, Diana Pertzborn and Don (Sharon) Pertzborn. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents, Richard (Ruthie) Billmeyer; his mother- and father-in-law, Donald (Lydia) Pertzborn; brother-in-law, Gerald Statz; and nephew, Craig Statz.

Blue loved showing his friends up at cards, bowling, and following his Wisconsin sports teams. He loved hanging out at the softball diamonds at Baer Park with Mary where he was hitting home runs up until his final games. He had a quick wit that would always take you by surprise and leave you with a smile. He was a great presence in the community who will be missed by many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, and again from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cross Plains American Legion or the St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

