Bontempo, James Henry

MADISON - James Henry Bontempo was born on Nov. 10, 1956, and left us on April 23, 2021. His life was exciting and full, and he had the stories to prove it. Jimmy served our country in the U.S. military and loved history and music. He was helpful and kind, and he was always ready for an adventure. Jimmy was loved, and he is missed.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James; and brother, Frank Bontempo. Jimmy is survived by his fiancée, Laura Wright of Madison, Wis.; his mother, Anne Bontempo; brothers, Joseph (wife, Amy, and daughter, Samantha) and Philip (wife, Dawn, and daughters, Francesca and Isabella); daughters, Nicole Calhoun and Miranda Bontempo; stepchildren, Lela Wright, Ashley Royston and Andrew Wright; and nine grandchildren, Maria, Vito, Sydney, Caleb, Joshua, Etta, Carolyn, Oliver, Atticus and Logan. His grandchildren adored him.

Jimmy loved being outdoors. He loved camping, hiking, canoeing and fishing. He worked hard and was always ready to help a friend in need. Watching Jimmy tell a story was like watching fireworks... His stories were exciting and memorable.

A celebration of life will be held in Jimmy's honor on July 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW 5737, County Cove Road, Madison, WI 53704. Please join us as we come together to share stories and eat some of Jimmy's favorite foods.