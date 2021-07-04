Menu
James Bontempo
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Bontempo, James Henry

MADISON - James Henry Bontempo was born on Nov. 10, 1956, and left us on April 23, 2021. His life was exciting and full, and he had the stories to prove it. Jimmy served our country in the U.S. military and loved history and music. He was helpful and kind, and he was always ready for an adventure. Jimmy was loved, and he is missed.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James; and brother, Frank Bontempo. Jimmy is survived by his fiancée, Laura Wright of Madison, Wis.; his mother, Anne Bontempo; brothers, Joseph (wife, Amy, and daughter, Samantha) and Philip (wife, Dawn, and daughters, Francesca and Isabella); daughters, Nicole Calhoun and Miranda Bontempo; stepchildren, Lela Wright, Ashley Royston and Andrew Wright; and nine grandchildren, Maria, Vito, Sydney, Caleb, Joshua, Etta, Carolyn, Oliver, Atticus and Logan. His grandchildren adored him.

Jimmy loved being outdoors. He loved camping, hiking, canoeing and fishing. He worked hard and was always ready to help a friend in need. Watching Jimmy tell a story was like watching fireworks... His stories were exciting and memorable.

A celebration of life will be held in Jimmy's honor on July 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW 5737, County Cove Road, Madison, WI 53704. Please join us as we come together to share stories and eat some of Jimmy's favorite foods.



Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
VFW 5737
County Cove Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart breaks for the Bontempo family and all those associated with Jimmy. As my husband´s cousin, I looked forward to getting to know Jimmy and fiancé Laura better. In the short time I did know Jimmy I found him charming and funny. RIP cousin Jimmy you will be missed. Love and prayers Theresa Zych
Theresa Zych
Family
July 24, 2021
