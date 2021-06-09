Brown, James F. "Jim"

ARENA - James F. "Jim" Brown, age 77, of Arena, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, following an extended illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at the RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.