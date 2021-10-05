Bush, James "Jimmy" Russell

PORTAGE - James "Jimmy" Russell Bush, 75, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Sept. 30, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 26, 1946 to Russell and Norma (Monthey) Bush in Portage.

He attended Portage High School for two years and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Rataczak) Bush April 12, 1969 at St. Andrew Parish in Buffalo Township. During their 52 years together, they enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, bowling and playing cards with their card club. He was very proud that he was able to visit all 50 states. One of his favorite things to do was to spend time with his six grandchildren and his great granddaughter.

Jimmy was a life-long farmer and worked with his father and uncle in the carpentry business until he joined the Carpenters Union Local 693 in Portage on St. Patrick's Day in 1969 (he always celebrated this milestone every year), which eventually merged with Carpenters Local 314 in Madison giving him 52 years of service. He worked on countless projects, which included Badger Ordnance and the Portage Power Plant, in Southern Wisconsin. He was also very proud that both of his sons followed in his footsteps and he was fortunate enough to have worked with them for many years, until his retirement from Tri-North Builders, Inc. in 2008. After his retirement, he farmed with his daughter and son-in-law in the Town of Marcellon on their dairy farm. One of his favorite jobs was cutting hay in his Ford TW10 tractor that he purchased brand new in 1980.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Jerry (Dawn), Jenny (Shawn) Jerome, Kevin (Sharon); his grandchildren, Ashley (Joshua) Dodge, Tyler (Nicole) Bush, Russell (Hannah) Bush, Rachael (Taylor) Schmeckpepper, Hannah (Andrew) Trotz, Roland Jerome; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Dodge. He is further survived by Sister, Lois Bush, John (Gail) Bush, Don (Margie) Bush, Dan (June) Bush, Marcia (Bill) Barth and Julie (Ron) Standiford; his aunt and uncle Charles (Mary Monthey) Bush; brothers-in-law, Clifford (Lori) Rataczak and Joseph (Patricia) Rataczak. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and numerous life-long friends and Hondo Lane, his faithful German Shepard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Norma Bush; his brother, Douglas Bush; special family friend, Sister Sharee Hurtgen; and his mother and father-in-law, Francis and Rose Rataczak.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH in Buffalo Township with Father T. Joji Reddy presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The family would like to thank SSM Home Health Care, the Oncology Department at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and a special thank you to Dr. Heun for all their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.