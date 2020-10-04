Clark, James E. "Jimmy"

DODGEVILLE - James E. "Jimmy" Clark, age 85, of Dodgeville, peacefully went to be with his beautiful wife on Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by family.

Jimmy was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Republic, Kan. He married his best friend, Joy, on May 5, 1956, and they had six children together. Jimmy enjoyed his career as a chef. Jimmy enjoyed Black powder, rendezvous, the Bears and teaching his grandchildren to cook. One of his favorite hobbies was making maple syrup and passing it onto his grandson, Zach. Jimmy also loved to fish and hunt.

Jimmy was survived by his daughters, Peggy (Robert), Annie (JW), April (Kim) and Mary (Corey); his sons, Jim (Lisa) and Daniel (Karen); his seventeen grandchildren; and his eleven great-grandchildren. Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joy; and their dog, Ladybug.

A Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, Wis., with a private service following. Due to Wisconsin's public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and we request that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

Jimmy will be greatly missed and was loved by all.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com