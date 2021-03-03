Cockroft, James R.

NEW GLARUS/BELLEVILLE - James R. Cockroft, age 81, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, after a long battle with vascular dementia at the New Glarus Home. He was born in Belleville on Sept. 17, 1938, the son of Robert and Lillian (Stiff) Cockroft. Jim graduated from Belleville High School in 1957, where he was named MVP all four years in football. Growing up on a farm in Montrose, he showed dairy cattle at numerous local fairs and served on the Belleville Fire Department. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and was stationed for two years in Baumholder, Germany, where he had the honor of playing the part of General Patton in a parade in Luxembourg, honoring one of his heroes. When he returned home, he met Donna Schraepfer at Turner Hall in Madison, and they were married on April 24, 1965, at the Daleyville Lutheran Church.

James is survived by Donna, his wife of 55 years; children, Richard (Evie) Cockroft of Temecula, Calif., Cathleen (Timothy) Francois and Joseph (Dawn) Cockroft of Blanchardville; grandchildren, Kate, Claire, and Grace Cockroft of California, Tyler (Molly) Francois of Johnson Creek, Michelle Francois (Austin Pauli) of New Glarus, and Wyatt and Kalie Cockroft of Blanchardville; great-granddaughters, Emma O'Connor and Wrenlee Francois; and brother-in-law, Larry Kosmeder of Belleville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy (Lenore) and Stanley (Lynda); and sisters, Beverly (Stanley) Fritz, Geraldine (Herman) Duerst, and Marilyn Kosmeder.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

A Masonic graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at the Montrose Cemetery.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.