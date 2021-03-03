Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Cockroft
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Belleville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross
Belleville, WI

Cockroft, James R.

NEW GLARUS/BELLEVILLE - James R. Cockroft, age 81, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, after a long battle with vascular dementia at the New Glarus Home. He was born in Belleville on Sept. 17, 1938, the son of Robert and Lillian (Stiff) Cockroft. Jim graduated from Belleville High School in 1957, where he was named MVP all four years in football. Growing up on a farm in Montrose, he showed dairy cattle at numerous local fairs and served on the Belleville Fire Department. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and was stationed for two years in Baumholder, Germany, where he had the honor of playing the part of General Patton in a parade in Luxembourg, honoring one of his heroes. When he returned home, he met Donna Schraepfer at Turner Hall in Madison, and they were married on April 24, 1965, at the Daleyville Lutheran Church.

James is survived by Donna, his wife of 55 years; children, Richard (Evie) Cockroft of Temecula, Calif., Cathleen (Timothy) Francois and Joseph (Dawn) Cockroft of Blanchardville; grandchildren, Kate, Claire, and Grace Cockroft of California, Tyler (Molly) Francois of Johnson Creek, Michelle Francois (Austin Pauli) of New Glarus, and Wyatt and Kalie Cockroft of Blanchardville; great-granddaughters, Emma O'Connor and Wrenlee Francois; and brother-in-law, Larry Kosmeder of Belleville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy (Lenore) and Stanley (Lynda); and sisters, Beverly (Stanley) Fritz, Geraldine (Herman) Duerst, and Marilyn Kosmeder.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

A Masonic graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at the Montrose Cemetery.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Becker-Beal Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sending the family many hugs and prayers during this difficult time. May you remember all the good times with your dad. RIP
Robie & Cindy Blankenship
March 5, 2021
All of us here at Cotton Lane send prayers and condolences to you and your family
Bill and Sue Catchings
March 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Donna and your family for your loss. May God be with you all. Your friends from Cotton Lane, Goodyear, AZ
Mary and Bob Hodge
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. The Endresen´s Goodyear,Az
Beverly & Robert Endresen
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Lynette Reed
March 3, 2021
My family and I share our prayers and condolences with all of you! It is never easy to say goodbye to a loved one! We are thinking of you during this difficult time. Share all the good and wonderful memories to help you all heal!
Debbie Versnik
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results