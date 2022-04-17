James Robert Conaway

March 7, 1945 - April 7, 2022

WAUNAKEE - James Robert Conaway, age 77, of Waunakee, passed from complications of pancreatic cancer on April 7, 2022, at home surrounded by his beloved family.

Jim was born March 7, 1945, in Fostoria, OH, to Robert and Virginia (Nye) Conaway. Jim graduated from St. Mary's High School Sandusky, Ohio in 1963, and the University of Toledo in 1968. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison Graduate Studies and Ashland University's MBA program.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Sandra L. (Harple) Conaway on November 23, 1967, at Sandusky St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a high school teacher and football coach in Bellevue, OH. He had a myriad of financial positions at Vulcan Materials Company, Chrysler Corporation and retired in 2002 from Oscar Mayer/ Kraft Foods as the Manager of Kraft Foods Transportation Accounting Services. Jim then held the position Director of Finance and Human Resources for the City of Lodi, WI. Jim was an enthusiastic Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavaliers fan along with the University of Toledo Rockets.

He was a loving husband, proud father, wonderful grandfather and loyal brother. Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Shannon Conaway (Bob Hineline) of Waunakee, Wi; son, Ryan (Taryn Paulson) of Madison, Wi; and granddaughters: Colleen Hineline of Duluth MN, Kiera Hineline and his sister Jane Conaway of Waunakee.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Nye) Conaway; father, Robert Conaway of Sandusky, OH.

Jim was especially proud that he had set foot in all 50 states along with the countries of Mexico and five provinces of Canada.

A Memorial service for family and friends will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. John's Catholic Church 209 South St., Waunakee, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the narthex. A memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor James Gunn officiating.

The Mass will be livestreamed at STJB.ORG.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Jim and the family suggest that memorials be made in his memory to Waunakee St. John's Church, Agrace Hospice or to your favorite charity.

"I'll find you in the morning sun. And when the night is new. I'll be looking at the moon, But, I'll be seeing you." Lyric from the song "I'll Be Seeing You"

May the Lord carry him home.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, WI