Daugherty, James Arthur

BELLEVILLE - James Arthur Daugherty, age 66, of Belleville, passed away with his children at his side on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Dec. 29, 1954, in Madison, the son of Kenneth and Susan (Weghorn) Daugherty.

James graduated from Madison West High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked as a systems analyst for National Mutual Benefit, retiring in 2020. James was a member of PBS Wisconsin Heritage Society and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.

James is survived by his son, Michael J. (Anne) Daugherty; daughter, Deidra A. Daugherty; grandson, Callan Daugherty; two brothers, John Daugherty and Ken (Megan) Daugherty; and sister, Nancy Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Susan Daugherty.

A virtual memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A link to his service will be found on his Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

(608) 442-5002