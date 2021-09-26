Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Daugherty
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI

Daugherty, James Arthur

BELLEVILLE - James Arthur Daugherty, age 66, of Belleville, passed away with his children at his side on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Dec. 29, 1954, in Madison, the son of Kenneth and Susan (Weghorn) Daugherty.

James graduated from Madison West High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked as a systems analyst for National Mutual Benefit, retiring in 2020. James was a member of PBS Wisconsin Heritage Society and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.

James is survived by his son, Michael J. (Anne) Daugherty; daughter, Deidra A. Daugherty; grandson, Callan Daugherty; two brothers, John Daugherty and Ken (Megan) Daugherty; and sister, Nancy Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Susan Daugherty.

A virtual memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A link to his service will be found on his Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Very sad to see that another classmate from Hoyt elementary has passed. Jim was one of the tallest, and I was one of the shortest. You always wanted to be on his team!
Gregory Sessler
September 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Jim was such a nice person. John enjoyed playing horseshoes with him. May all the wonderful memories of Jim stay in your hearts forever.
Sheila and John Pokriefke
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Connie Urfer
Other
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results