Dunn, James R. "Jim"

TOWN OF BURKE/MADISON - James R. "Jim" Dunn, age 62, of the Town of Burke, passed away peacefully at home while watching the Packers game surrounded by family on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Jim was born on Aug. 14, 1958, in Madison, Wis., to Charles and Patricia Dunn. He married Karen Wampole in August of 1978, and together they started their family, which would remain Jim's proudest accomplishment. Being the best Grandpa/Papa to his grandchildren was by far his crowning achievement.

Jim was always known for his strong work ethic and spent his whole adult life working at only three companies in the construction industry, which were W.E. Concrete, R&K Construction, and Service Specialists.

Jim spent over 40 years involved with local stock car racing at a number of area racetracks. Both on and off the track, whether it be through his intensity or willingness to help anyone, he made innumerable friends over the years. He was always known for his ability to carry on a conversation with anyone he met.

Jim is survived by his parents; wife; children, Jennie, Jason (Stephanie), and Jamie (Jim) Tate; grandchildren, Kenzie, Ransom, and Jensen; sisters and brother, Shelley (Alan) Jesberger, Karen (Gary) McDonald, Debra (Gary Sanders) Daveler, and Joe (Barb) Dunn; sister- and brother-in-law, Kathy Gagner and Kevin Wampole; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and parents-in-law.

A memorial visitation will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please abide by the current public health guidelines by social distancing and wearing a face covering.

Jim's family would like to thank UW Hospital Oncology and Agrace Hospice for their care and support during his fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

www.866allfaiths.com