Forrestal, James William "Jim"

MADISON - James William "Jim" Forrestal, age 68, of Madison, Wis., passed away at home on Aug. 29, 2020, after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for almost one year.

Jim was born on July 15, 1952, in Beloit, Wis., to James and Jeanice (Musson) Forrestal. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a proud Badger. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army. He married his beloved wife, Deborah, on Aug. 29, 1992, and they celebrated their 28th anniversary on the day that he passed.

Jim was a professional portrait photographer for his entire career and his last studio was located in Middleton – Forrestal's Parmenter Street Gallery.

Jim is survived by his wife, Debi; sons, Taylor (Vanna) Forrestal and Matthew (Megan Evans) McCauley; granddaughters, Ellie Forrestal and Evan McCauley. He is further survived by brothers, Bob, John, Joe, Kevin and Brian; and sisters, Carol Fischer, Diane Kulick, Darice Clark and Barb Forrestal; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, by his sister-in-law, Laura Colletti.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Alton and Lois Duckworth.

No services will be held; however, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Agrace HospiceCare of Fitchburg or WORT FM Radio Station of Madison. Online condolences may be made at informedchoicefunerals.com.

Jim's family would like to thank Dr. Jeremy Kratz of UW Hospital, Dr. Amanda Bohlig of VA Hospital and the nurses in the Infusion Center at the VA Hospital for all their compassionate care of Jim.