Frank, James Juergen

ARLINGTON - James Juergen Frank, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

He was born on April 6, 1989, in Rio, Wis., the son of Mark and Karen Frank.

After graduating from DeForest High School in 2008, James worked for the DNR as a wildlife technician.

James loved anything involving fish and had a green thumb we all envied.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. A celebration of James' life will be held at LEEDS TOWN HALL, N1485 Pribbenow Drive, Arlington, from noon until 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201