Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Frank
ABOUT
Deforest Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St
Lodi, WI

Frank, James Juergen

ARLINGTON - James Juergen Frank, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

He was born on April 6, 1989, in Rio, Wis., the son of Mark and Karen Frank.

After graduating from DeForest High School in 2008, James worked for the DNR as a wildlife technician.

James loved anything involving fish and had a green thumb we all envied.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. A celebration of James' life will be held at LEEDS TOWN HALL, N1485 Pribbenow Drive, Arlington, from noon until 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St P.O. Box 17, Lodi, WI
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
LEEDS TOWN HALL
N1485 Pribbenow Drive, Arlington, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Lexi Zembrycki
September 23, 2021
Mark, Karen and family, You are in our thoughts and prayers . We are so sorry for your loss.
Dale and Pat Hathaway
September 23, 2021
I am so saddened by your loss. Your family is in my thoughts during this sad time.
Nancy Businga
September 23, 2021
Karen and Mark Sorry to hear about your loss.
Verna C Hillebrand
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results