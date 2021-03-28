Menu
James Friedl
1938 - 2021
Friedl, James Howard "Jim"

MADISON – Jim Friedl passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was 82.

Jim was born on Dec. 12, 1938, in Madison, Wis., and was the last of five children. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduated from Madison West High School in 1956. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and achieved a rank of Staff Sargent with the 13th Evacuation Hospital. In 1961, Jim married the love of his life, Gail Francis Smith. They were married 54 years and had two children. His entire work life was dedicated to Block System Cleaners on 2017 Winnebago Street in Madison. Block Cleaners was a Friedl family-owned business from 1921 until it closed in December of 2018. Jim was a leader in his industry and was a former president of the Wisconsin Drycleaners Association.

Jim was an avid Wisconsin Badgers sports fan, and an enthusiastic patron of Madison's Parthenon, Paisan's and Porta Bella restaurants. He was a skilled bowler, and enjoyed playing golf and trading stock tips with his friends. Jim never met a dog he did not love, and they always loved him.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Scott) Harris of Redondo Beach, Calif.; son, Ted (Gwyn) Friedl of Oregon, Wis.; two grandchildren, Katelin and Nathanial Harris; and step-grandson, Samuel Christensen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Friedl, after which his life was never the same; parents, Clement Friedl and Constance (Pulvermacher) Friedl; and siblings, Elaine Friedl, Bonnie (Tom) Butler, William (Joyce) Friedl and Marcia (Blaine) Eber.

Funeral service and burial will be a small affair, with a memorial reception to be held when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim and Gail's name to St. Dennis Parish, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dane County, or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
My Mother talked about Aunt Friedl her Mother was a Miller married to a John Karls as were 3 other Millers married to Karls. Small world. They Friedl's were featured in Historic Madison having the first Olsmobile in Madison 1904.
John Statz
April 3, 2021
Jim was a great `first boss´ and all-around great person. We lived nearby and our family were customers of Block Cleaners for 50+ years. In high school I was hired by Jim to work at the counter and he taught me a lot about being a good employee, what a good employer looks like, and gave me many opportunities to learn new things. Jim was kind, had a great sense of humor, and I´m grateful to have known him. My sincere sympathies to his family.
Janet Wells
March 31, 2021
