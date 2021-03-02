Menu
James Getschman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Getschman, James S. "Jim"

BARABOO - James S. "Jim" Getschman, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. James, son of Schuyler and Treva (Lange) Getschman, was born July 18, 1935, in Baraboo. He attended and graduated from Baraboo Senior High School. On May 18, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gladys Petzke; she preceded him in death on May 16, 2015.

Jim worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for 26 years. Over the years Jim was very active at Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo, serving as trustee for years. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, especially making various kinds of crosses.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (John) Brokish; siblings, Lyle Getschman, Gale Getschman, and LaVonne Koenecke; as well as other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; and daughter, Kendra Lipska.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a community charity of your choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
WI
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
WI
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy and prayers to you.
Margaret Black Guadarrama
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear this ! Worked with Jim for 20yrs. Very good man !
Jim Patti Pederson
March 2, 2021
