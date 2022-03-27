James "Jim" W. Greiber

March 20, 1962 - March 22, 2022

SAUK PRAIRIE - James "Jim" W. Greiber, age 60, passed away, after his battle with metastatic prostate cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962, to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane's in Sauk City, and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in August 2021.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; his son, Scott (Melinda) Greiber; daughter, Barb (Brian) Blank and their sons: William and Elias Blank; his mom, Geraldine Greiber; sister, Nancy (Rod) Edens; brother, Robert (Becky) Greiber; and sister-in-law, Tami Greiber; mother in-law, Helen Paepke. He is further survived by other family and friends.

A Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

Jim's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial s may be made to the family for a memorial to be given to the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com,