MADISON - James T. "Jim" Hess, age 87, of Madison, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 19, 1934, in Madison, Wis., the son of Tony Hess and Gladys (Stark) Hess. James was a paper boy for four years, prior to graduating from East High School in 1952. He then served in the U.S. Army and went on to graduate from UW-Madison in 1960.

James enjoyed a career as a food facilities designer, where he designed, sold, and installed commercial food service kitchens for schools, churches, nursing homes, restaurants, and supper clubs. He was proud of his family business, the Frank J. Hess & Sons Cooperage, which pays special tribute with a state historical marker at Schenk's Corners.

James is survived by his wife, Barb; sons, Jim (Tien) Hess and David Hess; daughter, Dana Hess; nine grandchildren, Alexander Hess, Madelyn Hess, Alissa Hess, Abby Hess, Aaron (Tracy) Serstad, Cody (Kelly) Serstad, Chad (Chelsey) Serstad, Sean (Erica) Serstad and Tony (Morgan) Serstad; brother, Toby Hess; former wife, Judith Hess; stepchildren, Scott (Jodi) Serstad and Susan (Allyson Wingate) Serstad; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Jacqueline Morey.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors.

Memorials may be gifted in James's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

