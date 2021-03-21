Johanning, James "Jim" Louis

MAZOMANIE - James "Jim" Louis Johanning, age 89, passed away Mar. 19, 2021 at Carlyle Senior Care Center in Fountain Inn, S.C. Jim was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Highland, WI., the youngest of 14 children to the late Albert and Angela (Hegben) Johanning. He attended and graduated from Highland High School and later proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Barbara A. Honer on June 20, 1959, in Muscoda; she preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2006. He worked as a draftsman, carpenter, salesman, and drove school bus in the Wisconsin Heights School district. He later purchased the bus company and operated Johanning Bus Co. in Mazomanie, busing students in the Wisconsin Heights School district. He loved hosting a pancake breakfast for his drivers each year. Jim was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie, Knights of Columbus, Mazomanie Lions Club and served his community on the Village Board and as an EMT.

He is survived by three children, Diane, Gary (Debbie) Johanning, and Mike (Catherine) Johanning; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son, Greg; and two infant sons, Jeffrey and Albert; and his 13 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie with Fr. Osvaldo Briones celebrating. The Mass will be live streamed at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfv_l6aDzyDckKAIk6Yx16g

A visitation will be held prior to Mass at the Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West. Mazomanie from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Interment will take place in the St. Barnabas Cemetery.

Jim's family would like to thank Carlyle Senior Care, especially Diana, "the best nurse ever", Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk Prairie, Hooverson Funeral Home, all of our family and friends and the countless prayers, e-mails, texts and other messages they sent to help us navigate Dad's journey home into the loving embrace of Jesus Christ Our Lord.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com