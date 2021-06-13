Johnson, James Eldon "Jim"

CAMBRIDGE - James Eldon "Jim" Johnson, 70, of Cambridge, passed away on June 8, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home.

Jim was born on Dec. 29, 1950, in Madison, Wis., to Arthur Oliver and Gladys Carolyn (Larson) Johnson. He graduated from Cambridge High School and went on to marry Jane Irene Probst on Feb. 25, 1975, in Cambridge. They settled in Cambridge and never left. He spent his whole life there raising a family and creating memories.

He loved to hunt, watch horse pulls, and farm; but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His children and grandchildren were very dear to him.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jane; his brothers, Gary Johnson, Charlie (Bobbie Sue) Johnson, and Dale (Dawn) Johnson; his children, Chad Johnson, Heidi Folmer-Johnson, Chad (Darcy) Holzhueter, Todd Holzhueter, Korby (Michelle) Holzhueter, Brett Holzhueter, Tyler (Lisa) Holzhueter, Colin Holzhueter, and Micah (Maggie) Holzhueter; and his grandchildren, Brooke and Kelton Folmer, Anthony Rinden, Terra (Alex) Beaver, Alexis Holzhueter, Lauren, Kailyn, and Gunnar Holzhueter, Mayah and Drew Holzhueter, Owen and Megan Bernhardt, and Rae Holzhueter. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Gladys; and his brother, Richard Johnson.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the friends and family members that stopped by to spend time with Jim these last few weeks. He treasured every moment you spent with him.

The first visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17 at the NITARDY FUNERAL HOME in Cambridge from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The second visitation will be held on Friday, June 18 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cambridge from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Memorials can be made to the Cambridge Fire Department or the Cambridge Area EMS.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.