Johnson, James L. "Jim"

STOUGHTON – James L. "Jim" Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home. Jim was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Clinton, to the late E. Clifford and Ethel (Duxstad) Johnson. He married the love of his life, Marian L. Ahlert, on May 26, 1951, in Clinton. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a sargent and won the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He is a member of First Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities over the years, including president of the church council. Jim worked for 30 years at American Family Insurance in many roles over the years before retiring in 1990 as a regional vice president. He was an avid golfer, member of the Stoughton Country Club, and served as its president; he was a member of the Lions, and served on the board of directors for the Stoughton Hospital. Jim was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan over the years. He was well regarded and respected by all that knew and worked with him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marian; sons, Mike (Carrie Gruber) Johnson and Mark (Mindy) Johnson; four grandchildren, Charlie (Dani Noble) Johnson, Mikayla (Sam Stickle) Johnson, Tucker (Alicia) Johnson and Sawyer (Kate MacPherson) Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Makenna Stickle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Ellen (Don) Morrison.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Bill Lehman presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church.

Special thank you to the staff at Kettle Park Assisted Living and also Heartland Hospice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect, P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244