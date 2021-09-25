Menu
James Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Jones, Dr. James L.

BLUE MOUNDS - Dr. James L. Jones DVM, age 85, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Burial will be held at German Valley Cemetery, Blue Mounds, Wis. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in James' name to Mount Horeb VFW Post No. 9511 and American Legion Post No. 113 Veterans Memorial, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1900 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713 or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, WI
Sep
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.