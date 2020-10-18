Justiliano, James Vito "Jim"

MADISON - Jim was a spirited 72 years of age when he passed away suddenly during an afternoon nap at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born on Feb. 24, 1948, in Madison, Wis., to Beth and Vito L. Justiliano, Jim grew up in the Italian Greenbush Neighborhood and was proud of his Sicilian heritage. He attended Central High School and went on to become a talented jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, as well as an expert in antiques.

He married Lucie Timmerman in December 1981, and they were inseparable until his death. He was previously married to Barbara Tyrer of Madison with whom he had children Shelley and Vito Justiliano. He was a wonderful father and was very proud of his children who, in turn, loved him dearly.

Jim's life had meaning, and he truly mattered to people. He would help anyone with anything; from fixing a lawnmower to restoring an antique clock, he could do it all. He was humble and never forgot that there were those who were less fortunate than him. He enjoyed camping and exploring remote corners of the US. He loved the wind on his face, listening to the blues or Bob Dylan, with a can of cold Spotted Cow beer in hand and a secondhand pit bull by his side. He was a truly free spirit, adventurer, tinkerer, questioner of rules, excellent cook, teller of stories, explainer of all things, creative and immensely kind.

He found an actual message in a bottle in the Gulf of Mexico. He met Janice Joplin. He built a log cabin. He worked on the Alaska Pipeline. He told the funniest stories. He loved his family and was loved in return. He was the personification of a life fully lived.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lucie Justiliano of the Netherlands and Florida; his first wife, Barbara Tyrer of Madison, Wis.; his adult children, daughter, Shelley Justiliano of Madison, Wis., son, Vito J. Justiliano of Madison, Wis., and daughter, Jasmine Smith of Santa Cruz, Calif.; his grandchildren, Marlo, Hunter and Skyler; and his sister, Maria Justiliano of Madison, Wis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beth (Utiger) in 1958; his father, Vito Justiliano in 1984; and his stepmother, Tais (Cecchini) in 1993.

Jim searched for and found the good in life, the spot in the sun, those diamonds in the dirt. Dad, we hope your new journey is an amazing one, you most beloved man. Paths that cross will cross again.