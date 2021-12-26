Menu
James "Jim" Keleny
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Keleny, James Henry "Jim"

MADISON – James Henry "Jim" Keleny, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at home. He was born on Oct. 29, 1939, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Madison, the son of John and Kathryn (Linden) Keleny.

He was a lead worker for the Madison Parks Department for 42 years. After retirement, James assisted at St. Mary's in the chapel set up for daily and weekend Mass. Jim had a very big heart. He donated his time and money to many charities. He also helped his grandkids further their education with his generosity.

James is survived by his sisters, JoAnn (Steve) Esser and Karen (Joe) Lemberger; sister-in-law, Carol Keleny; son, Jim (Dee) Keleny; daughter, Kristine Porter; grandchildren, Jessica (Scott) Knipfer, McKinley (Kristine) Beyer, Christopher Keleny (Allison Swenson), and Vincent (Hadia) Beyer; three great-grandsons and a fourth great-grandchild that is due in May; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandy Beyer (Keleny); and brothers, John "Jack" Keleny and Charles "Chub" Keleny.

In honoring Jim's wishes, a private service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Irish Blessing: May Love Connect Us, Faith Direct Us, And God Protect Us.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 26, 2021.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Timothy Usher
January 6, 2022
To Jim,Joann and Karen may I offer you my sympathy in regards to Jim's passing. Old friend thru Bob May they booth rest in peace along with Jack and Chub!!
Mary Lou Gill
Family
December 28, 2021
Jim and I were in the same class at Edgewood. My sympathies to his loved ones.
Kathy McCloskey Ranzini
School
December 28, 2021
I have known Jim for over 35 years and he has been a great friend (I sold Jim his home and sold his mothers home)
Bill b Wermuth
Friend
December 28, 2021
