Keleny, James Henry "Jim"

MADISON – James Henry "Jim" Keleny, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at home. He was born on Oct. 29, 1939, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Madison, the son of John and Kathryn (Linden) Keleny.

He was a lead worker for the Madison Parks Department for 42 years. After retirement, James assisted at St. Mary's in the chapel set up for daily and weekend Mass. Jim had a very big heart. He donated his time and money to many charities. He also helped his grandkids further their education with his generosity.

James is survived by his sisters, JoAnn (Steve) Esser and Karen (Joe) Lemberger; sister-in-law, Carol Keleny; son, Jim (Dee) Keleny; daughter, Kristine Porter; grandchildren, Jessica (Scott) Knipfer, McKinley (Kristine) Beyer, Christopher Keleny (Allison Swenson), and Vincent (Hadia) Beyer; three great-grandsons and a fourth great-grandchild that is due in May; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandy Beyer (Keleny); and brothers, John "Jack" Keleny and Charles "Chub" Keleny.

In honoring Jim's wishes, a private service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Irish Blessing: May Love Connect Us, Faith Direct Us, And God Protect Us.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420