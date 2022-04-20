James "Jim" A. Kelter

April 26, 1943 - April 17, 2022

SAUK PRAIRIE/MAZOMANIE - James "Jim" A. Kelter, age 78, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on April 26, 1943 to the late Alfred and Bernetta (Breunig) Kelter. After the unexpected death of Jim's beloved father Alfred, Jim's mother remarried Joseph Reuter who was a wonderful stepfather to Jim and his brother Alan. Jim graduated from Sauk City High School, class of 1962. Following high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and later was medically and honorably discharged. He then attended barbering college at MATC. Jim started out cutting hair in Middleton, then Madison and then Sauk City where he had his own shop on Water St. for six years and then moved up the street where his longtime partner Chuck joined him. Jim finally retired in 2016. Aside from keeping everyone clean, shaven and trimmed, Jim enjoyed selling cars part time for Darlene at Ballweg Chevrolet in Sauk City for over 30 years, and later motorcycles at Sauk Prairie Harley Davidson. From a young age, Jim always enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, taking trips to the casino and looked forward to time spent with family and was exceptionally proud of his twin granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lori (Eric) Zenker; and their daughters: Anna and Ashley; nephew, Patrick (Sheena) Kelter; and niece, Sara (Caleb) Matzke. Jim is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and step-father, Joseph Reuter; Jim was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Alan Kelter; and his wife, Faith.

Jim's family would like to express their appreciation to the St. Mary's Hospital staff for their valiant efforts and compassionate care.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, 53562. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. A visitation will also be held Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A memorial will be established in Jim's name. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

Jim's family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks at the visitation.

