Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. Klauser
FUNERAL HOME
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harder Funeral Home
Send Flowers

James "Jim" R. Klauser

Feb. 16, 1939 - March 15, 2022

PEWAUKEE - Age 83, found peace on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on February 16, 1939 to parents Samuel and Ruth (nee Burmeister) Klauser. He is survived by wife, Shirley; two children: David "D.J." and James W. "Jamie"; and two grandchildren: Katherine and David.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland on Saturday, March 26 at 2:30 PM. Visitation for family and friends at the Harder Funeral Home, 18700 Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Friday, March 25 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM with continued visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church, on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of Mass. Committal at Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials are appreciated to St. Charles Catholic Church or Pewaukee Lake Sailing School. Condolences can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harder Funeral Home
18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
2:30p.m.
St. Charles Catholic Church
313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Harder Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harder Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Shirley, and son's, I am so sorry to hear the sad news of Jim's passing. He was a dear friend to my long lost husband, Jerry. Jim was a great man with a unique mind. He will be missed.
Jo Baumbach
Friend
March 23, 2022
Wonderful memories of Jim from our sailing days as youths at Regattas on Pewaukee Lake or Beaver Lake -and then as adults in Madison's political playgrounds. Remarkable thinker.
Tom Ansfield
Friend
March 19, 2022
Paul and Janna Ryan
March 18, 2022
I worked with Jim Klauser on the 1971-2 Redistricting bill. I was a Democrat. We designed the fairest map (the GOP controlled the Senate and the Dems controlled the Assembly). He was fair and effective in government.
Fred Kessler
Work
March 18, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathy to Shirley and family in this time of great sadness. I was privileged to work for Jim during the Thompson administration and have the highest level of respect for his intellect, no nonsense demeanor and leadership skills. I'm grateful for knowing Jim, may he rest in peace now knowing that his was a life well lived.
Jeanette Williams
Work
March 18, 2022
Paul Krueger family
March 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I´ll pray for the entire Klauser family during this time of grief. I enjoyed the many breakfasts I shared with Jim over the years at Lumber Inn. Jim was a very good customer but more importantly a good friend and great influencer of many.
Larry Chapman
Friend
March 17, 2022
Shirley, DJ, Jamie - My heart broke upon hearing the news. You have my deepest sympathies. Jim was more than my boss in the Secretary's Office at DOA, he was my mentor. He taught me so many things about life during our time and travels together. I knew we became friends and a part of is protective inner circle when he forced me to use my German by only speaking to me in German and asked me to join him in Der Mannerchor and a glass of Asbach. I will miss him so much. My prayers are with you now and always. Much love, Dave
David Mays
March 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results