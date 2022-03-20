James "Jim" R. Klauser

Feb. 16, 1939 - March 15, 2022

PEWAUKEE - Age 83, found peace on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on February 16, 1939 to parents Samuel and Ruth (nee Burmeister) Klauser. He is survived by wife, Shirley; two children: David "D.J." and James W. "Jamie"; and two grandchildren: Katherine and David.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland on Saturday, March 26 at 2:30 PM. Visitation for family and friends at the Harder Funeral Home, 18700 Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Friday, March 25 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM with continued visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church, on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of Mass. Committal at Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials are appreciated to St. Charles Catholic Church or Pewaukee Lake Sailing School. Condolences can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.