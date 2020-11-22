Knutson, James Lewis

MADISON – James Lewis Knutson died at Oak Park Rehab Center on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, where he was recovering from a hip fracture. He died of COVID.

James was the only child born to George Melvin Knutson and Elizabeth (Radtke) Knutson, in Manitowoc County, on Feb. 5, 1933. He grew up on a farm with a large extended family. He graduated valedictorian of Valders High School in 1950. He received his B.S. from Wisconsin State College-Milwaukee in music education and a master's of music from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in 1954 and 1955.

On Aug. 21, 1955, he married the love of his life, Ruth Marlynn Fischer, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helenville, with the bride's father officiating. It still holds the record for the hottest day.

Jim and Ruth taught music in Shawano. He later taught band at Middleton High School. Most of his teaching career was spent at Frank Allis and LaFollette, MMSD. There he was in charge of the marching band, pep bands, and judged State Solo and Ensembles. He also taught driver's education. Jim belonged to WMEC, MTI, Wisconsin Bandmasters Association, Phi Beta Mu, and AFL CIO 166 Madison Musicians Union. He played the tuba in the Madison Symphony Orchestra for many years. He played tuba or bass in multiple groups.

Jim was active over the years at Holy Cross Lutheran Church as a choir director. He was an active member first at Lake Edge Lutheran and then at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. He sang in the choir and/or accompanied on bass or tuba.

Ruth and Jim lived and raised their children in Monona, eventually moving to Cottage Grove. Later they relocated to Heritage Senior Living Campus.

Jim and Ruth loved to travel. They took the family on camping vacations around the U.S. each summer. Later they joined Friendship Force and hosted and traveled. They went on multiple ElderHostels, even taking their grandchildren along. They enjoyed multiple trips to Europe and their cruises along the Danube, Caribbean and Alaska. They also visited Hawaii, South Africa, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, East Germany and USSR. In retirement, Jim also biked many miles in Wisconsin.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Stephen (Mary); two daughters, Deborah (Karl) Boushea and Elizabeth (Ken) Sorge; grandchildren, Claire (Kenn) Ogunsola, Sam (Molly) Knutson, Danielle Boushea, Carl (Leidy) Sorge, Gabe Knutson and Angela Boushea; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Jude, Zion and Sage Ogunsola and Darcy Knutson.

The world has lost a magnificent person who was dedicated to God, his family, making music and musical education. He was a very curious person who enjoyed people and learning.

A private family celebration will be held. Memorials may be made out to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or To the Family of Jim Knutson, C/O Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716.

Thank you to the staff at Heritage and Oak Park for their kind care. Thank you to Gail Gaustad for her special care. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

