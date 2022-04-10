James Frank Kuehl

March 3, 1945 - April 5, 2022

MONONA -James Frank Kuehl passed away peacefully at Badger Prairie Health Care Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Jim was born on March 3, 1945, on the family farm in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Lawrence and Lela Kuehl. His family shortly thereafter moved to Janesville where he attended the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped. He participated in wrestling, track and field, and played in both the orchestra and band. He played the saxophone by ear. Jim loved listening to the radio on WLS or WTMJ in the early days and loved listening to sports, especially baseball. He started out as a long-suffering Cubs fan. Why, because in those days WLS came in good in Janesville and WTMJ did not. He then enjoyed some glory years with the Milwaukee Braves and was lucky enough to visit their dugout and receive a baseball signed by the players. He finished up as a Brewers fan. Jim enjoyed many summer vacations at the Wisconsin Lions Camp.

Jim had some exceptional friends along the way. Bill Coors and Jim Schroeder took Jim on many walks for many years totaling hundreds of miles. Bob and Shirley Hinz visited him frequently and helped celebrate many events. Jim looked forward to his days at St. Mary's Adult Day Care Center. Combine good activities with kind and compassionate staff and you can see why it is such a happy memory. The Rise Up program came along when Jim needed more help with many kind caregivers, especially Margaret.

Lastly, we need to mention how fortunate Jim was to be able to spend his final years at Badger Prairie. Jim was surrounded by caring and compassionate staff and received wonderful care. Jessica and Rachel, you were such good friends to Jim and to us as well. He was so lucky to have you.

Jim is survived by his sister, Judith (Allen) Bodden; brother, Jon (Sherry) Kuehl; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim is in a better place now. Jim can walk again; Jim can see.

