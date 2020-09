Larson, James Allen "Jamie"

EVANSVILLE - James Allen Larson "Jamie", of Albany/Evansville Wis., passed away Aug. 18, 2020 after a short but tough bout with cancer.

A change in the site of the Celebration of Life. It will be held at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 20, 2020.