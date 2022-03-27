James "Jim" Eugene Leary

March 27, 1942 - March 20, 2022

MT. VERNON/MINERAL POINT – James "Jim" Eugene Leary, age 79, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Jim was born on March 27, 1942, in Madison, WI. He was the son of Lola (Blumke) Moravec and Dennett Leary.

He attended Verona schools and at the age of 17 joined the U.S. Army. He was in the service for nine years, spending two years in Germany. He received service awards for Marksman National Defense Service and Infantry Operations Specialist.

Jim was an advocate for AA and was proud of his 40-plus years of sobriety. He married Cindy Anderson on December 9, 1994. They lived in Mt. Vernon before moving to Mineral Point. He worked in the mortgage and real estate business for many years.

He is survived by his sister, Sue Dahlk; brothers: Ron and Bernie (Darlene); sister-in-law, Linda Leary; and his best friends, John and Mary Affeldt. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Anderson; in-laws, Joe and Ann Anderson and Michelle and Lee Bushweiler.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy; parents; grandparents, William and Nona Blumke, and Eugene and Mabel Leary. His brother-in-law, Clinton Dahlk; and father-in-law, Elwood Anderson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, Verona. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625