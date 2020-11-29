Leonhart, James Lee "Jim"

MADISON - James Lee "Jim" Leonhart, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, surrounded by family at New Perspective Senior Living. He was born on April 8, 1946, in Denver, Iowa, to Martin and Irene (Homeyer) Leonhart.

Born with innate gifts and a proclivity towards leadership, Jim meant many things to many different people. He was genuine and steadfast, always prepared. He was quick and adaptable. He was at home in the company of others. Jim mastered the delicate balance of giving of himself, while truly listening and learning. He was just as comfortable talking policy with D.C. elites as he was with a clipboard in his hand, drawing up a new play for the youth basketball team.

Walking through a crowd with Jim was often an exercise in patience. It seemed as though he was on a first-name basis with most of Madison, DeForest, or any number of smaller circles in which he had left his mark. Jim once said, "A person's name is gold." Assuming that metaphor to be true, his pockets were full of gleaming trinkets and his generosity unmatched. He gave indiscriminately of his time, energy, his humor and wisdom. He was a mentor both officially and informally to many.

Jim was a loving and dedicated father. He guided with grace. He balanced a myriad of commitments and responsibilities, never missing a game, performance, or recital.

A leader, a coach, a problem-solver. A teacher, a dreamer, a doer. A son, a brother, a father.

Jim attended UW-La Crosse and received a B.S. in physical education and chemistry. He then went onto UW-Madison where he received his master's degree in educational administration. Jim's careers reflected his interests, extending from education to the private sector and beyond. His early years were spent teaching, coaching, and working as an administrator and principal. Later, he found success as V.P. of Government Relations at AT&T, Senior Consultant at DeWitt, Ross & Stevens, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Biotechnology and Medical Device Association (WBMA), and Executive V.P. at the Celebrate Children Foundation.

Jim gave of his time and expertise to many different organizations. He served his community in roles including President of WI Jaycees (1974-1975), V.P. of National Jaycees (1975-1976), University of Wisconsin-Extension Board of Visitors, United Way Volunteer - he was selected as an Outstanding Young Wisconsinite by United Way. Jim was also on the Board of Directors of the Badger State Games for six years, serving as President for three years (1993-1995), Co-Founder of the Tri-County Youth Basketball League, member and President (2001) of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison, Board Member and Chair of the UW-La Crosse Foundation and was an advocate for the Aaron J. Meyer Foundation.

Jim is survived and loved by his children, Jonathan (Emily) Kent, Darrin (Gina) Leonhart, Carolyn (Matt) Stegmann, Erik Leonhart and Abby (Thomas) Mlsna; grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, Emmitt, Camille, Elijah and Remi; and siblings, Gene (Pat) Leonhart, Audrey (Dan) Thompson, Bob Leonhart, Cynthia (Mike) Whiteman and Beverly (Arlin) Schmidt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Alyssa Jo Leonhart; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and William Kent.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Interment will take place at Hoepker Cemetery.

Jim's family would like to give a special thanks to the kind and caring staff at New Perspectives Senior Living and Agrace Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Celebrate Children Foundation, the Sunshine on a Ranney Day Organization, or any other organization of your choice.

https://celebrate-children.org/make-a-donation-2020/

http://www.sunshineonaranneyday.com

