James Lewis
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Lewis, James W.

MADISON - James W. Lewis, age 89, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020. He was born in Auburn Heights, Mich., on June 21, 1931, to Lawrence Lewis and Mrs. Eddie O'Hara. He lived most of his youth in Lake Orion, Mich., and spent many summers with his grandparents in Kentucky. He graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1949.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1955 and was stationed in Greenland for one year during the Korean Conflict. It was when he was stationed at Truax Field in Madison that he met Phyllis Fell and they married in 1954. Together they had six children, Vicki (Jim) Anderson, James (Barb) Lewis, Kari (Matt) Sensenbrenner, Lori (Mike) Kief, Conni (Dan) Guilfoil, and Stephani (Gene) Herman, whom he loved dearly. Jim retired after 30 years in sales from Sears Roebuck & Co.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his cousin, Ramona Mayo, who was like a sister and best friend to him. He is survived by his six children, their spouses, 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two very special cousins, Malcolm Engleby and Billy Engleby. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jim's name to the River Food Pantry in Madison.

A private family service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 14, 2020.
