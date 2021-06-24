Lochner, James R. "Jim"

MADISON - James R. "Jim" Lochner, age 83, passed away on June 21, 2021 in Madison, WI. He was born on December 23, 1937 in Madison to parents, Oscar and Martha (Simon) Lochner.

Jim was a 1956 graduate of East High School. He served in the United States Army, then returned to Madison to drive bus for Madison Metro for 38 years until his retirement on March 13, 1998. Jim married Mary Ellen Kenison on August 29, 1968 at St. James Catholic Church.

Jim was an avid golfer at an early age. He enjoyed bowling, baseball, Canadian fishing trips, and musky fishing at their cabin in Northern Wisconsin. He was a dedicated Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan. Above all, he loved his Financial Seminars to Las Vegas. He was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ellen Lochner of Madison; sister-in-law, Lorna Lochner of California; nephew, Gary (Alejandra) Lochner of Arizona; niece, Sheri Lochner of Australia; as well as other family members and a special God daughter.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Roy and Theresa "Peg" Kenison; parents, Oscar and Martha Lochner; and brother, Wayne Lochner.

A special thank you to Polly for her daily phone calls to check on Uncle Jim. To honor Jim's life, please remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Ct., Madison, with Father David Carrano presiding. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

