Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James "Jim" Malicki

Malicki, James "Jim"

MIDDLETON - THIS MAN -

This man led his class and fraternity as president, was captain of his football and swimming teams (1969) and promoted to captain of the Malicki family (1979) with the birth of his only daughter, Michelle.

This man's professional attributes include being a founding member of the education MEWA consortia collaborative and National CooperativeRx Board of Directors (2006-17).

This man's hands built a home and a backyard paradise, delivered flowers, played basketball, grilled spectacular foods, gave the best dog ear rubs, and high-fived too many touchdowns to count.

This man's mouth spoke supportive words of wisdom, cheered on his family and favorite teams and had the greatest puns of all time.

This man's ears loved a good Garth Brooks, Neil Diamond or Little Big Town song.

This man's feet could dance the night away with his wife, Lori; cross country ski; and walk miles and miles in the heat of Mexico just to take his family to Senor Frogs.

This man's heart was full from being a loving husband, father, father in-law (Kev), grandpa/Jpa (Zach and Zoe) brother, uncle and friend.

Football games will never be the same without this man; but we know he'll be jumping around upstairs at the end of every third quarter.

*Fulfilling the wishes of Jim, no service will be held. The family invites you to send any videos, pictures or memories of Jim to [email protected]


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.