Malicki, James "Jim"

MIDDLETON - THIS MAN -

This man led his class and fraternity as president, was captain of his football and swimming teams (1969) and promoted to captain of the Malicki family (1979) with the birth of his only daughter, Michelle.

This man's professional attributes include being a founding member of the education MEWA consortia collaborative and National CooperativeRx Board of Directors (2006-17).

This man's hands built a home and a backyard paradise, delivered flowers, played basketball, grilled spectacular foods, gave the best dog ear rubs, and high-fived too many touchdowns to count.

This man's mouth spoke supportive words of wisdom, cheered on his family and favorite teams and had the greatest puns of all time.

This man's ears loved a good Garth Brooks, Neil Diamond or Little Big Town song.

This man's feet could dance the night away with his wife, Lori; cross country ski; and walk miles and miles in the heat of Mexico just to take his family to Senor Frogs.

This man's heart was full from being a loving husband, father, father in-law (Kev), grandpa/Jpa (Zach and Zoe) brother, uncle and friend.

Football games will never be the same without this man; but we know he'll be jumping around upstairs at the end of every third quarter.

*Fulfilling the wishes of Jim, no service will be held. The family invites you to send any videos, pictures or memories of Jim to [email protected]