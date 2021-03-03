McCarthy, James

DEFOREST/WAUNAKEE – James McCarthy, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Jim was born on Sept. 21, 1927, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Vernon and Ruth (Layng) McCarthy. He grew up and graduated from Waunakee High. Actually, before graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Jim married Sandra Mink on Feb. 3, 1973. Jim loved farming and fishing; if he wasn't doing one he was doing the other.

Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy; children, Missy, Ann (Ross) Suchomel, Kathleen "Kitty," Michael (Kathy), Patrick (Nicki), Colleen, Kevin (Kristi), Kelly (Steven Meassick), Michael (Tara) Grignano, Mark (Dana) Grignano, and Michel Riehle; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Sean; siblings; and son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Riehle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest. Burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer's Association of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

