Mecikalski, James F. "Yukon Jack"

EAGLE RIVER – James F. Mecikalski, AKA Yukon Jack, formerly of Jefferson, Wis., died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, Wis. Yukon, as he was known to his friends, was born on May 8, 1942, to Roman and Eveylyne (Fernholz) Mecikalski in Watertown, Wis. He was a 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School.

He began his career with Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, working out of the Eau Claire Garage as a lineman in June of 1960, placing poles and stringing wire. On March 4, 1961, Jim married Joyce Neumann in Dubuque, Iowa.

In October of 1961 Yukon was transferred to Madison where he became a cable splicer and District Engineer. In 1968 he was transferred to Ashland, Wis., to engineer the laying of submarine cable running from Bayfield, Wis., under water to Madeline Island. Once that was accomplished, he was transferred to Green Bay, Wis. He eventually took a position as a sales representative for AT&T Network Systems out of Milwaukee. In 1990, Yukon was offered his retirement at the age of 47 and moved to his cottage in Eagle River.

He immediately began his Yukon Jack Outfitters and Serene Shores business ventures. These businesses thrived until final retirement in 2019. He was actively involved in the Eagle River Guides Association and various activities, some being constructing the various ice castles. Making maple syrup, fishing, hunting, trapping, trapshooting, and numerous trips to Canada were lifelong hobbies. Sadly, due to his onset of dementia, he had to give up on these activities. In his last days, Yukon enjoyed working on word search puzzles.

Yukon is survived by his wife, Joyce, of almost 60 years; daughters, Julie Mecikalski, of Hustler, Wis., and Jane Lyons (Mark) of Fitchburg, Wis.; son, Jeffery (Kristi) Mecikalski of Eau Claire; and grandchildren, Brent and Ryan Mecikalski, Taylor and Garrett Lyons and Cole and Nora Mecikalski, Eau Claire. He is further survived by a brother, David (Marion) Mecikalski, Chippewa Falls, Wis.; brother-in-law, Doug Neumann, Madison; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Joel Mecikalski (2015) and Brent Mecikalski I (1962).

Yukon will be cremated, as were his wishes. Due to Covid, there is no service planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to the ERRA (Eagle River Recreation Assn) c/o Save the Dome.