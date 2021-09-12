Mulhern, James R.

WAUNAKEE - James R. Mulhern, 93, died peacefully at the VA Hospice Center, Madison, supported by his family, on Aug. 28, 2021. Born in Mazomanie on May 31, 1928, to Arthur and Esther (Wolf) Mulhern, he married Coletta (Deans) Mulhern on Nov. 3, 1949.

He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and very proud of his military service. Jim was employed as a plumber all of his life. As a true Irishman, you could always count on him celebrating enthusiastically on St. Patty's Day.

Jim is survived by Coletta; his sons, Jim (Linda), Jeff (Joan), and Jay (LeAnn); daughter, Jody; nine grandchildren, Brent, Brandon, Doug, Brittany, Colton, Dion, Tricia, Jerry, and Chris; brothers, Neil and Terry (Jayne); sister, Doty; sisters-in-law, Gladys and Betty; 16 great-grandchildren; his dear Juene Kueffer; plus many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jon and his partner, Barb; brothers, Tom, Bill, and John; sisters, Arlene, Virginia, Kathleen, and Frances; and his daughter's husband, Doug.

A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by graveside military honors and a celebration of life at The American Legion Hall, Waunakee, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the support and care provided by close friend Jim Howe, Agrace Hospice and the William S. Middleton VA hospice team.

