Northrup, James F.

SANTA MONICA - James Franklin Northrup was born June 3, 1934, the son of Edward and Debra Northrup. He passed to eternal life on Aug. 25, 2021, at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Jim grew up in the Atwood neighborhood of Madison, Wis., and graduated from Madison East High School in 1952. He worked for National Guardian Life Insurance, winning many performance awards. In 1978 he moved to Santa Monica, Calif., and continued serving his clients as an independent insurance agent. After retiring, Jim continued community service, working with disadvantaged people. He was a member and leader of the Unity-by-the-Sea church of Santa Monica and the Eagles Club, and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He kept fond memories of his Madison roots, returning often to visit family and friends.

Jim loved walking around Santa Monica, which meant frequent stops to chat with neighbors and friends. Jim guided his life with the principle that life worked better with optimistic ideas.

Jim supported local businesses. He participated in city council meetings. He volunteered to work the tables on election days. Jim wrote letters to politicians, local and national, to participate in government to effect change.

Jim was witty, friendly and kind. He is and will be greatly missed. A heartfelt thank you to his friend of 30 years, Dr. Gerald Rafferty of Santa Monica, who supported Jim and his family tremendously in his last days, and beyond.

Jim is survived by his first wife, Teresa (Castagna) Northrup; children, Jim, Jeff, Linda Christensen (George), Laura, and Barry (Loretta); his brother, Walter Northrup (Karen) of St. Paul, and friend, Bonnie Diekow; grandchildren, George Christensen, John (Sarah) Christensen, Collin (Mary Strause) Northrup, Amanda and Megan Northrup; great-grandchild, Estella Grace Northrup; cousins, nephews and nieces; and many friends in Madison and Santa Monica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Debra Northrup; and second wife, Barbara.

There will be a private gathering in Santa Monica in memoriam later this year.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.