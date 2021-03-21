Menu
James O'Connell
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
James Madison Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

O'Connell, James Philip Paul "Jim"

MONONA - James Philip Paul "Jim" O'Connell, age 68, of Monona, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born in Madison, Wis., to Maurice and Mary (McCarty) O'Connell on Aug. 7, 1952.

Jim graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1969 and from General Motors College. He was united in marriage to Anne Garlinghouse on Oct. 17, 1987, in Madison.

Jim was proud to work as a part of the Zimbrick family for 28 years. He also volunteered for the Monona local radio station, 98.7 WVMO - The Voice of Monona. In his free time, he enjoyed cars, golfing, mowing the lawn, hunting, fishing and bird watching. Jim and Anne loved watching Wisconsin sports teams on TV with an ice cube sandwich. He really loved visiting his favorite Wisconsin places - Lake Michigan, Port Washington, Algoma, Evansville Country Club, and also The Continental Club in Florida.

Jim is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Anne; two sons, Brian (Maddie) and Christopher O'Connell; and seven brothers and sisters, Kathleen (Charles) Bennett, Thomas (Bobbie) O'Connell, Margaret (Mark) Quam, Maureen (Jeffrey) Day, Mary, William (Dawn), and Patrick (Ildi) O'Connell. He is further survived by Anne's brothers, Bruce (Patsy), John (Stephanie) and Phil (Linda) Garlinghouse; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel; and mother- and father-in-law, Ellen and Spalding Garlinghouse.

A special thank you to Rita Lloyd, John Garlinghouse, Lisa Armstrong, Joan Premo and many other family and friends for their love and support.

As Jim would always say, "Put it on a peg and hit it."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WVMO, the local Monona radio station, by emailing [email protected] Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My brother, my friend, travel buddy. I will so miss you and our Wednesday night craic. Love you always. Mandu
Kathleen Bennett
March 19, 2021
