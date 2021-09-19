Menu
James "Jim" Park
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St
Lodi, WI

Park, James Richard

POYNETTE - James R. "Jim" Park, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in the Town of Radisson, Wis., the son of James and Harriet (Lenz) Park.

Jim is survived by his three sons, Shane (Rebecca Courtney), Scott (Janine), and Steven; his six grandchildren, Ciara, Claire, Carina, Shannon, Sheyenne Park and Annastasia Foley; three great-grandchildren; his special friend, Viola "Holly" Schulze; two brothers, Robert (Kim) and Tom; and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Peggy and Ann; and his sister, Judy Park.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St., Lodi, WI
Oct
2
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St., Lodi, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi.
To my friends, the Parks, My heart is heavy for all of you. Jim was a helluva man. Good to know he touched so many people at different points in their lives. Me included. My sincere condolences for your loss.
Tom Ernest
September 20, 2021
