Park, James Richard

POYNETTE - James R. "Jim" Park, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in the Town of Radisson, Wis., the son of James and Harriet (Lenz) Park.

Jim is survived by his three sons, Shane (Rebecca Courtney), Scott (Janine), and Steven; his six grandchildren, Ciara, Claire, Carina, Shannon, Sheyenne Park and Annastasia Foley; three great-grandchildren; his special friend, Viola "Holly" Schulze; two brothers, Robert (Kim) and Tom; and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Peggy and Ann; and his sister, Judy Park.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201