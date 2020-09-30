Pickarts, James G.

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. – It is with great sadness that the family of James G. Pickarts announces his passing on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 68. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his sense of humor.

James graduated LaFollette High School, where he also played hockey, and he had worked at Oscar Mayer for over 20 years.

He loved animals and showed and bred Arabian horses. There was always room for one more cat or dog that needed a home. He also loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and attended Sturgis.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Fink-Pickarts; grandchildren, Zach, Eliza and their brother, Bryan; and his sister, Jeanne (Pickarts) Nally and husband, Jim Nally. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Pickarts; his mother, Joyce (DeHaven) Pickarts; and his stepson, John E. Fink. Remembrances can be sent to the American Diabetes Association. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.