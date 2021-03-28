Ritzer, James F. "Jim"

MENOMONIE – James F. "Jim" Ritzer, age 89, of Menomonie, Wis., passed away on March 17, 2021, surrounded by family.

Jim was born in Stillwater, Minn., on Aug. 14, 1931, to Helen and Al Ritzer. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Stillwater High School. He proudly served in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1951-52. On returning from the service, he joined his family's landscaping business and attended the University of Minnesota. He then met Margaret Costello. They were married in 1958 and together raised seven children. After graduating from the University in 1961, Jim and Margaret moved to Sun Prairie, Wis., where Jim spent his career as a landscape architect for Wisconsin DOT. Jim and Margaret retired to rural Menomonie, Wis., in 1998, where they were active volunteers in the community and in St Joseph's parish. Jim was a gifted designer and craftsman. For contributions to his profession and to society, he was elected to the American Society of Landscape Architect's 2002 Class of Fellows. Jim loved the outdoors and passed on to his children and grandchildren a love and appreciation for the natural beauty of the land. Jim modeled his Catholic Christian faith in everything he did, always placing others first. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. We will miss his warm smile, quick wit, humorous stories, and beautiful singing voice.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Helen Ritzer; and siblings, Judith (Don) Schmitt, John Ritzer, and Jeff Ritzer. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Costello); children, Mary Ritzer, St. Paul, Minn., Peter (Hiep) Ritzer, Denver, Colo., Mark (Janet) Ritzer, Atlanta, Ga., Gretchen (Brian) Meyer, Billings, Mont., Thomas (Kate) Ritzer, Roseville, Minn., Rebecca (Joe) Lowery, Hudson, Wis., and Catherine (Rick) Konkol, St. Paul, Minn.; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce (Don, deceased) Mehsikomer, Jerome (Julie) Ritzer, Josie (Allan) Studtmann, Tim (Roz) Ritzer, Jane (Conrad) Workman, and Jenny (Chuck) Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held with family at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Stillwater.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to a local charity or church of your choice.

Simonet Cremation & Funeral Services of Stillwater is serving the family.