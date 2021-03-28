Menu
James Ritzer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN

Ritzer, James F. "Jim"

MENOMONIE – James F. "Jim" Ritzer, age 89, of Menomonie, Wis., passed away on March 17, 2021, surrounded by family.

Jim was born in Stillwater, Minn., on Aug. 14, 1931, to Helen and Al Ritzer. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Stillwater High School. He proudly served in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1951-52. On returning from the service, he joined his family's landscaping business and attended the University of Minnesota. He then met Margaret Costello. They were married in 1958 and together raised seven children. After graduating from the University in 1961, Jim and Margaret moved to Sun Prairie, Wis., where Jim spent his career as a landscape architect for Wisconsin DOT. Jim and Margaret retired to rural Menomonie, Wis., in 1998, where they were active volunteers in the community and in St Joseph's parish. Jim was a gifted designer and craftsman. For contributions to his profession and to society, he was elected to the American Society of Landscape Architect's 2002 Class of Fellows. Jim loved the outdoors and passed on to his children and grandchildren a love and appreciation for the natural beauty of the land. Jim modeled his Catholic Christian faith in everything he did, always placing others first. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. We will miss his warm smile, quick wit, humorous stories, and beautiful singing voice.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Helen Ritzer; and siblings, Judith (Don) Schmitt, John Ritzer, and Jeff Ritzer. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Costello); children, Mary Ritzer, St. Paul, Minn., Peter (Hiep) Ritzer, Denver, Colo., Mark (Janet) Ritzer, Atlanta, Ga., Gretchen (Brian) Meyer, Billings, Mont., Thomas (Kate) Ritzer, Roseville, Minn., Rebecca (Joe) Lowery, Hudson, Wis., and Catherine (Rick) Konkol, St. Paul, Minn.; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce (Don, deceased) Mehsikomer, Jerome (Julie) Ritzer, Josie (Allan) Studtmann, Tim (Roz) Ritzer, Jane (Conrad) Workman, and Jenny (Chuck) Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held with family at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Stillwater.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to a local charity or church of your choice.

Simonet Cremation & Funeral Services of Stillwater is serving the family.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ernie Peterson
March 31, 2021
We were so sorry to read of Jim's passing. Paul has so many wonderful memories of times spent with your dear husband and father. Jim could tell a great story and sing a great tune too. Working with him was a pleasure. Jim was a talented designer for the DOT and a great mentor to Paul and many others. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Donna and Paul Werth
March 28, 2021
