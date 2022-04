Russell, James Joseph "Jimmy Joe"

MADISON - James Joseph "Jimmy Joe" Russell, age 57, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at VILAS PARK SHELTER, Vilas Park Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

