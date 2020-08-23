Scrivner, James B.

MOUNT HOREB / BROOKLYN - James B. Scrivner, age 77, husband of Eileen Casper Scrivner, died at home in Mount Horeb on Aug. 18, 2020. Jim grew up in Milwaukee and Madison, a city kid who loved the outdoors, spending time in the Arboretum and Vilas Park and on Lake Wingra. After graduating from Madison West, he spent two and a half years at Beloit College and UW-Madison before he started his 55 year-plus gainful work life. Jim spent 12 years as a Madison Police Officer rising to level of Captain, followed by two years at MATC as an LE consultant and trainer. While on the police department, Jim finished his Bachelor's degree at UW-Madison.

Jim spent 16 years at Rural Mutual Insurance, including six as a senior officer of the company. He started several small businesses, farmed, raised horses and ended his career with over 20 years as a self-employed risk management consultant.

Jim was actively involved in community life, serving three years on the Western Wisconsin Technical College Board (including a year as president), eight years as Town Chairman in the Town of Brooklyn, Green County, five years as a member of the Green County Board of Adjustments and eight years as Chairman of the horse show at the annual Viola Horse and Colt Show celebration. Jim served 20 years on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group Board of Directors (including five years as Board Secretary later in life). Jim was also the long-time facilitator of a MAC group in the Madison area.

Jim was a gearhead whose love of cars spanned more than 60 years. His greatest passion in recent years was the building of a full size reproduction of a 1932 Duesenberg four door sweep panel phaeton (four door convertible).

Throughout his life, Jim was always the first to offer help to anyone who truly needed it. He did not ask; he just showed up, usually with his truck and always with a smile. He did not offer advice without being asked, but if people asked, they always received a full and informed answer. Jim lived a life of making right what was not right, holding himself to the highest of personal standards and convictions, while never judging others for their shortcomings.

Although Jim suffered from cancer and then ALS during the last 16 years, Jim soldiered on and lived his life to the fullest extent possible. Despite great limitations from illness, Jim appreciated every day of his 77 years, and said he would never give back a single day. His courage and grace were an inspiration to all who knew him. Jim's family offers special thanks for many years of excellent care from the team at UW Hospital, especially Dr. Gregory Hartig and Dr. Paul Harari.

Jim's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Agrace In-Home Hospice for the amazing care and attention given to Jim and his family during this time.

Particularly in recent years, Jim lived and laughed by these words: "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather…to skid broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming WOW…What a ride!"

Jim is survived by his wife, Eileen; his son, Marc, and Marc's sons, Micah and Eli; his son, Brad and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Clint Murray, and Skye and Lanee Scrivner; brothers, Tom and Doug and their wives; and mother-in-law, Rosella Casper. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Scrivner and Casper families. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jane; grandson, Dally John; and father-in-law, John Casper.

The family will be having a private celebration in memory of Jim. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's memory to UW Carbone Cancer Head and Neck Department, 600 Highland Ave. K4-658, Madison, WI 53792. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077