James Patrick Shatto

May 4, 1949 - March 24, 2022

MADISON - James Patrick Shatto, age 72, of Madison, died on March 24, 2022, at UW Hospital.

He was born on May 4, 1949, in Berea, OH, the son of Harry and Helen Shatto. As a graduate of UW-LaCrosse, Jim worked as a Juvenile Counselor for the Dane County Judicial System for 25-years, a job he loved. With a wide circle of friends, he was a happy go-lucky, lover of people and adventure; always ready for a smile and laugh. Thru life's trials, he was forever positive and empathetic.

Jim is survived by his sister, Debra Shatto and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Craig.

Per Jim's wishes there will not be a service.

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested we are kind to each other, but to live in peace and to pay it forward.

