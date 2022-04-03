Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Patrick Shatto
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

James Patrick Shatto

May 4, 1949 - March 24, 2022

MADISON - James Patrick Shatto, age 72, of Madison, died on March 24, 2022, at UW Hospital.

He was born on May 4, 1949, in Berea, OH, the son of Harry and Helen Shatto. As a graduate of UW-LaCrosse, Jim worked as a Juvenile Counselor for the Dane County Judicial System for 25-years, a job he loved. With a wide circle of friends, he was a happy go-lucky, lover of people and adventure; always ready for a smile and laugh. Thru life's trials, he was forever positive and empathetic.

Jim is survived by his sister, Debra Shatto and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Craig.

Per Jim's wishes there will not be a service.

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested we are kind to each other, but to live in peace and to pay it forward.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results